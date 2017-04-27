Former McMaster University President Peter George dies at age 75

There is sad news out of McMaster University.

Peter George, who served three terms as president and vice-chancellor before retiring in 2010, has died at age 75.

A release from the university, notes that George oversaw a period of major growth for McMaster, in terms of size, reach and reputation.

Current president Patrick Deane, who succeeded George, says “McMaster University is very fortunate to have had such a champion as Peter George.”

Deane adds that his predecessor’s legacy “is most apparent in the achievements of our students and researchers, to whose success he was always so dedicated.”

George had been part of the McMaster community since 1965, when he first started as a lecturer in economics. He become the university’s sixth president and vice-chancellor in 1995.

George became a member of the Order of Canada in 1999, and the Order of Ontario in 2007.