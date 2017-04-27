Health
April 27, 2017 3:57 pm

Halifax mayor ‘surprised’ over placement of new health centre

By Staff The Canadian Press

FILE: Halifax Mayor Mike Savage was surprised by the decision to put a new outpatient centre in Bayer's Lake

File/Global News
Halifax’s mayor says he was “surprised” by the province’s decision to put a new outpatient health centre in a suburban business park.

Mike Savage said the city was not involved in developing the site for the new outpatient clinic of Halifax’s QEII hospital.

READ MORE: Questions linger surrounding newly acquired Bayers Lake outpatient site

The health centre is slated to be built in Bayers Lake and will replace some of the services offered at the problem-plagued Victoria General hospital downtown.

Savage said he believes in a so-called distributed healthcare model, and that not everybody should have to go downtown for their health care.

Still, he said the location of the new health centre in Bayers Lake presents some “challenges” for the municipality.

Savage said the city will need to look at how both workers and patients are going to get there and whether new transit services are required.

