Health
April 20, 2017 12:48 pm
Updated: April 20, 2017 12:54 pm

Nova Scotia premier announces Halifax’s QEII hospital will get suburban outpost

By Staff The Canadian Press

Premier Stephen McNeil announces that Bayers Lake has been chosen as site of a new outpatient centre for the redeveloped QEII hospital in Halifax.

Jennifer Grudic/Global News
A A

Premier Stephen McNeil says a new outpatient centre for the redeveloped QEII hospital is to be built at Bayers Lake in Halifax’s western suburbs.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia considering P3 model for QEII hospital replacement

Story continues below

McNeil unveiled the project today at a 15-acre site he says the province purchased for $7.5 million.

The facility will offer services to those who don’t want to make the trek downtown, including blood collection, x-rays, initial visits with specialists, and other services.

Criticisms of the site include a lack of public transit, which McNeil says he plans to discuss with the Halifax municipality.

Fourteen other sites were considered, but McNeil says the Bayers Lake site will provide the best service to people who need it most.

READ MORE: N.S. awards planning contract for QEII hospital renovation plan

Paula Bond, vice-president of integrated health services for the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said moving out of the downtown Victoria General Hospital has been a long time coming because it has been plagued with infrastructure problems for years.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bayers Lake
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Nova Scotia Health Authority
Outpatient Centre
Premier Stephen McNeil
QEII Hospital
Suburban QEII Hospital Outpost
Victoria General Hospital

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News