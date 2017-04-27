Woman rescued from construction crane in downtown Toronto to appear in court

A 23-year-old woman who somehow made her way up a construction crane in downtown Toronto and was brought down to safety in a daring high-stakes rescue operation will appear in court on Thursday to face mischief charges.

The dramatic scene unfolded Wednesday morning after a woman was spotted standing and sitting on the crane’s hook block approximately 12 storeys up around 4 a.m. near Wellesley Street and Church Street.

A firefighter specializing in high-climb rescues was sent in to ascent the crane boom and rappel down to the woman.

The rescuer, identified as acting Capt. Rob Wonfor, was able to reach her around 8 a.m.

Fire officials said the decision was made not to move the crane and to have both the firefighter and the woman rappel down together.

The woman, identified as Marisa Lazo, was placed in handcuffs by police moments after touching the ground.

She was subsequently charged with six counts of public mischief interfering with property.

Authorities said they are unsure how Lazo managed to climbed the crane and of the motive behind the act.

The surrounding streets where the construction crane was located had to be shut down for several hours to complete the rescue operation.