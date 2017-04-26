Ex-Salvation Army official found guilty of fraud in massive theft of toys

The former executive director of an Ontario Salvation Army facility has been found guilty of multiple fraud-related offences in connection with the theft of thousands of toys.

The Salvation Army fired David Rennie in 2012 after it discovered a massive theft from its distribution centre in Toronto’s north end. An internal audit by the charitable organization found the toys were stolen over a period of two years. Toronto police said the toys were sold for profit.

Andrew Burditt, a spokesperson with the Salvation Army’s Ontario Central East division, was in court Wednesday along with other organization employees to hear the judge’s ruling.

“The journey to get to today was a long one, but the Army certainly respects that process. We were glad to see it come to a close and were pleased with the decision,” Burditt told Global News in a statement Wednesday evening.

He said the organization is appreciative of the court’s “time and effort” and its donors.

“We are extremely grateful for the generous support provided by donors during the fraud and in the years following those difficult circumstances. The Salvation Army gives hope to thousands upon thousands in the GTA, and throughout this process, that has – and will – continue to remain our mandate.”

A sentencing hearing will occur at a future date.

The 2012 case highlighted Toronto’s black market for stolen goods.

READ MORE: Charges laid against ex-Salvation Army official after missing toys found

“I’ve been involved in a lot of investigations over the years and it’s amazing what in fact can be bought and sold in the city of Toronto very quickly,” Det.-Sgt. James Gotell said at the time.

Investigations have found that anything from body wash to beer is stolen from tractor trailers and then sold, he said.

“You can sell them to, for example, flea markets, corner stores, dollar stores – anybody who’s willing to buy product at a vastly discounted rate will purchase these things, then sell them for profit themselves. It’s not hard to do.”

With files from James Armstrong and The Canadian Press