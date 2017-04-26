‘Sons of Anarchy’ star Kim Coates to receive honorary university degree

Kim Coates, who graduated from the University of Saskatoon (U of S) in 1981 and went on to star on stage, screen and television, including Sons of Anarchy, is being honored by his alma mater.

On June 6, he will receive an honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the Saskatoon-based school.

“I have great memories of my time at the U of S and I am so proud to be from Saskatoon and from our great province,” Coates said in a statement.

“The time that I spent at the university opened up a whole new world of opportunity for me.”

After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree, Coates acted on the stage, playing Macbeth at the Stratford Theatre and as Stanley Kowalski in A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway.

He then turned to Hollywood, appearing in over 100 movies and television series including Black Hawk Down and Pearl Harbor.

But Coates, 59, never forgot his roots and supports a number of charities and non-profit organizations.

One is Creative Kids Saskatoon, which connects local youth to artistic and cultural experiences in the community.

He also supports One Heart Source, which provides sustainable homes and health and education programs in Africa.

U of S president Peter Stoicheff said those are some of the reasons why the school is honouring Coates.

“We are extremely proud to honour Kim Coates, not only for his success on stage and screen, but also for his tireless work with a multitude of charities and his ongoing support for our university,” Stoicheff said.

“While he has gone on to shine in the bright lights of Hollywood, he has never forgotten his Prairie roots and his love of community.”