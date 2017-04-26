Gun, knives, bat and masks found during vehicle stop: Edmonton police

Three people were arrested Tuesday after a vehicle stop downtown led to the seizure of several weapons, ammunition and a bag of masks and gloves, Edmonton police said.

Officers said the 2002 BMW was unregistered and pulled over just after 3 a.m. near 111 Avenue and 96 Street.

Police said two of the three people in the vehicle had outstanding warrants for their arrest.

When the two men got out of the vehicle, police noticed “a prohibited weapon along with two large machetes.”

The third person in the vehicle was then also arrested.

After searching the vehicle, police found a .357 revolver, ammunition, numerous knives, a baseball bat and a bag of masks and gloves, an EPS news release said.

Sarah Barteski, 26, was charged with:

Possession of prohibited/restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

Devin Carleton, 28, was charged with:

Possession of prohibited/restricted weapon

Possession of a weapon

Possession of a prohibited weapon contrary to order

Sean Marten, 34, was charged with: