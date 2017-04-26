Baby on board: New Brunswick mom runs Boston Marathon at 32 weeks pregnant

Many women approaching the end of their pregnancies are thinking of running off to the hospital, not lacing up for a marathon. But two Moncton moms decided to take on the world’s most famous road race with their babies on board.

Julie McGivery says even though at 32 weeks pregnant it was a struggle to just bend over and tie her shoes she still decided to chase her dream of running the Boston Marathon earlier this month.

“It is an event that every runner aspires to do someday,” said McGivery who was inspired by her running partner Rochelle Johnston.

Johnston ran the marathon last year while she was 25 weeks pregnant. Her baby, Simon, is now happy, healthy and 8 months old. He even runs along with his mom while being pushed in a stroller.

“I looked at it as a 42.2 kilometer bonding experience with my baby,” said Johnston.

McGivery and Johnston say they have formed a kind of mommy running group, hoping to inspire their kids to chase their dreams as well.

“It will be a great story to be able to tell my future child someday,” said McGivery, who is due to have her baby in about 7 weeks.

McGivery has been a hard core runner for the past 15 years. She says she is careful not to over exert herself and alters her running posture to avoid injuries.

She applied to be a runner at the Boston race before she even knew she was pregnant and immediately knew her answer when she got the OK from her doctors to run the race.

“When I got my acceptance letter it was the same day I found out that I was pregnant,” said McGivery.

Once she she saw her ultrasound pictures, showing what looked like little running legs, she knew she was meant to be off to the races.

“I love that it is the perfect feet shot and just so happened the ultrasound tech picked it out,” said McGivery.

McGivery took it as a sign. She ran the Boston marathon proudly sporting her baby bump.

Julies says she plans to keep right on running through to the end of her pregnancy in about 7 weeks and when asked if she was worried about going into labour while she’s running, she said “Well I am 3 kilometers to the hospital every where I go so” she said she can run there.