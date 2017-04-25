St. Malo’s Travis Hamonic named finalist for NHL community award

St. Malo’s Travis Hamonic was chosen as a finalist for an NHL award on Tuesday.

The New York Islanders defenceman was named as one of two finalists for the NHL Foundation Player Award for community service. Philadelphia Flyers forward Wayne Simmonds is also up for the honour.

The two players were chosen by a judging panel from the 30 team nominees. The award is given to a player who “applies the core values of hockey, commitment, perseverance and teamwork to enrich the lives of people in his community.”

Hamonic, 26, founded the “D-Partner Program” for children who lost a parent at a young age. According to the NHL, Hamonic has spent more than $50,000 taking the program’s participants to Islanders home games. He first started the initiative during the 2012-13 season.

The NHL Foundation will give $25,000 to the award winner’s charity. The winner will be announced at the NHL Awards on June 20.