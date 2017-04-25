First bison calves born in Banff National Park in over 140 years

Canadians are getting their first glimpse at the newest additions to Banff National Park’s wild bison.

Parks Canada released photos on Tuesday of the first bison calf born in the Panther Valley on April 22. Since then, two more have been born.

On Feb. 1, 16 Plains bison were transferred from Elk Island National Park, east of Edmonton, to the Panther Valley in Banff National Park.

It’s the first phase of a five-year pilot project to reintroduce wild bison to Banff’s eastern slopes.

The federal government said the reintroduction of the bison is not only ecologically important, but has a “great spiritual meaning” for indigenous peoples.

