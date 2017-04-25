Hamilton LRT to Eastgate Square back on the table: report

There’s confirmation that Hamilton officials and the Province are once again talking about extending the LRT to Eastgate Square.

The confirmation comes from local Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

READ MORE: Nine hours of delegations reflect divisions in community over LRT

McMeekin tells the CBC the province and the city have been talking for months, but he won’t say if an announcement will be made soon.

As many as four city councillors, including Terry Whitehead, have indicated they’d be more likely to support LRT if it went beyond the Queenston Traffic circle to Eastgate Square.

I think we all want to thank Terry Whitehead for getting Eastgate back on the LRT route… But ain't no one gonna. — Alistair Morton (@brundle_fly) April 25, 2017

This comes as councillors get set to vote tomorrow on updating the environmental assessment for the project.

READ MORE: Mayor critical of ‘skewed’ Hamilton LRT poll results

City staff have indicated that if the assessment is not approved soon, the city risks missing the 2019 deadline to start construction.