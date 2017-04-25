Politics
April 25, 2017 7:36 am

Hamilton LRT to Eastgate Square back on the table: report

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  AM900 CHML

Some Hamilton city councillors want to poll the public on the LRT project.

City of Hamilton
A A

There’s confirmation that Hamilton officials and the Province are once again talking about extending the LRT to Eastgate Square.

The confirmation comes from local Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin and Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

READ MORE: Nine hours of delegations reflect divisions in community over LRT

McMeekin tells the CBC the province and the city have been talking for months, but he won’t say if an announcement will be made soon.

As many as four city councillors, including Terry Whitehead, have indicated they’d be more likely to support LRT if it went beyond the Queenston Traffic circle to Eastgate Square.

This comes as councillors get set to vote tomorrow on updating the environmental assessment for the project.

READ MORE: Mayor critical of ‘skewed’ Hamilton LRT poll results

City staff have indicated that if the assessment is not approved soon, the city risks missing the 2019 deadline to start construction.

City of Hamilton

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fred Eisenberger
hamilt
LRT
Ted McMeekin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News