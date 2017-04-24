Consumer
April 24, 2017 5:55 pm

Loblaw grocery stores’ debit payment system down

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a Toronto Loblaws store.

Aaron Vincent Elkaim / The Canadian Press
If you’re heading to Loblaw grocery stores this evening to do your shopping, the company is warning customers its debit system is down.

“We are currently experiencing an issue with the Loblaw grocery stores’ network system,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“Our customers are unable to use debit to pay for groceries, however in most cases we can still accept credit (limit varies by store) or cash.

The company said it’s expecting the issues to be rectified “shortly” and apologized for the inconvenience.

At least one store in Toronto, near Lower Sherbourne Street and Queens Quay East, had signs warning customers to their electronic payment systems were down.

