Loblaw grocery stores’ debit payment system down

If you’re heading to Loblaw grocery stores this evening to do your shopping, the company is warning customers its debit system is down.

“We are currently experiencing an issue with the Loblaw grocery stores’ network system,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“Our customers are unable to use debit to pay for groceries, however in most cases we can still accept credit (limit varies by store) or cash.

The company said it’s expecting the issues to be rectified “shortly” and apologized for the inconvenience.

At least one store in Toronto, near Lower Sherbourne Street and Queens Quay East, had signs warning customers to their electronic payment systems were down.

@FreshieGeek We apologize for the inconvenience. Our team is still working to have this fixed and we kindly ask your patience at this time. — Loblaws (@LoblawsON) April 24, 2017