7-year-old boy from Split Lake drowns in Thompson swimming pool

Tragedy has struck in the community of Thompson, Manitoba after a 7-year-old boy drowned in a community pool.

RCMP responded to the Norplex Pool around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a possible drowning. EMS workers had CPR in progress on an unresponsive 7-year-old boy who lifeguards had pulled from the water.

Officers believe the boy from Split Lake was visiting a group of friends and may have wandedered to a deeper part of the pool where he couldn’t keep himself up.

The child was pronounced dead in hospital.

No foul play is suspected.