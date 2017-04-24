Child drowning
April 24, 2017 2:27 pm

7-year-old boy from Split Lake drowns in Thompson swimming pool

By Evening News Anchor  Global News

Tragedy has struck in the community of Thompson, Manitoba after a 7-year-old boy drowned in a community pool.

Global News
A A

Tragedy has struck in the community of Thompson, Manitoba after a 7-year-old boy drowned in a community pool.

RCMP responded to the Norplex Pool around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a possible drowning. EMS workers had CPR in progress on an unresponsive 7-year-old boy who lifeguards had pulled from the water.

Officers believe the boy from Split Lake was visiting a group of friends and may have wandedered to a deeper part of the pool where he couldn’t keep himself up.

The child was pronounced dead in hospital.

No foul play is suspected.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
7-year-old drowning
Child drowning
Drowning
Norplex Pool
Split lake
Thompson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News