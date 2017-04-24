Committee of London council to review delaying Dundas Street bus route changes

City councillors will review plans to postpone moving city buses off Dundas Street Monday.

The London Transit Commission (LTC) is recommending that instead of changing routes by September of this year as planned, the buses should be moved off Dundas Street and over to Queens Avenue by April 2018.

Shifting the buses over one block is part of a plan to transform Dundas Street into a flex-street. The move to push back the timeline for the project comes after a conflict with the installation of designated bike lanes on Queens Avenue.

The incoming bike lanes won’t begin to be installed until at least June when council aims to have the routes for the Bus Rapid Transit plan finalized. The work needed to switch buses over to Queens Avenue wouldn’t be completed in time for the September deadline.

With all of those variables in mind, the LTC is recommending its buses keep their current routes until next spring.

Monday’s civic works committee meeting starts at 12 p.m. at city hall.