Tree Canada launches Canada 150 tree-planting events in Regina

Tree Canada is getting into the spirit of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation with tree-planting events across the county.

The events kicked off Sunday in Regina at Victoria Park, with music, a free BBQ and a free tree-planting kit.

Tree Canada will be visiting 150 communities across Canada all summer to plant trees and give out information.

“We will reflect on how lucky we are as Canadians to have so many trees in our country,” Tree Canada president Michael Rosen said. “We will also send another message about the need to keep planting trees and keep taking care of them, that trees shouldn’t be taken for granted.”

All city in Regina trees have been hand-planted, with the oldest tree in Victoria Park planted 116 years ago.

“This is the launch of the program — this is big. We decided to do it here in Regina — it’s middle of the country, it’s beautiful, [and there is] a great history of trees in Regina,” Rosen said. “It’s hard to grow a tree in the Prairies, but Regina does a pretty good job.”

Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale and Regina Mayor Michael Fougere were in attendance, along with other officials.

Tree Canada is a non-profit charity which tries to improve the lives of Canadians by planting and nurturing trees.

This summer with help from CN and the Government of Canada, the group will be supporting greening initiatives in all communities, earmarking $25,000 for endeavours in Regina.