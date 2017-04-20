Westmount threatens to sue if noise from new Ville-Marie Expressway affects residents

The City of Westmount said it is concerned about higher than usual noise levels once the Turcot interchange construction project is completed.

“It’s at the core of our mandate to make sure our citizens have a healthy environment to live in and noise is a problem,” said Martin St-Jean, Westmount director of legal affairs.

The city has been working with the transport department for almost 10 years now to help residents living alongside the Ville-Marie Expressway.

READ MORE: Turcot interchange pedestrian overpass disappears from plans, angering Montrealers

Initially, the department promised the new Highway 136, which will replace the Ville-Marie, would be built about 20 feet lower than it is now, reducing noise levels.

In February, with little warning, the department announced changes to the design.

READ MORE: Will the Turcot Interchange finish on time and on budget?

The stretch of Highway 136 between Greene Avenue, going westward toward the MUHC superhospital at Decarie Boulevard will now be built at the same night it is now.

That means noise from the highway will be much louder and drift into residential areas.

WATCH BELOW: Work on the Turcot Interchange

The city has sent a legal warning to the transport department, giving it until April 30 to come up with solutions.

The department and the consortium building the new highway did not respond to Global News for a comment.

READ MORE: Quebec transport ministry offers unusual solution to deal with noise complaints on Turcot Interchange

Residents who are already sick of construction noise say the changes to the design are frustrating.

“It’s not right,” said Westmount resident Sandra Day.

“Originally, it was another plan and it’s like everything – you make a plan and then you change the plan. It is supposed to be OK, it’s not OK. Do what you said the plan was.”

“If the transport department is not meeting the criteria that was set up initially when the city agreed to the project, then yes, the city should take them to court over that,” said Abbott resident Donald Sedgwick.

READ MORE: NDG residents say noise from Turcot interchange construction getting worse

The city has been in discussions with the transport department over the last few weeks.

If they can’t find an acceptable solution, Westmount said it is willing to sue the department over the issue.