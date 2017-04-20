‘The Keepers’: Murdered nun documentary poised to be the next ‘Making a Murderer’

If you’re a fan of Netflix docuseries Making a Murderer, then you’ll be very interested in the streaming service’s next documentary offering, The Keepers.

The seven-part series looks closely at the case of 26-year-old Baltimore, Md., nun and teacher Sister Cathy Cesnik, who was reported missing in 1969. Several months after she disappeared, her body was found, and her murder has never been solved.

Several theories have been floated about what happened to Sister Cathy (as she’s known), and they’re touched upon in the trailer: Some say that her former students told harrowing stories of “horrendous sexual abuse” from the school chaplain and that Sister Cathy was an unfortunate victim of said abuse.

Local folks featured in the trailer seem to imply that there’s a larger coverup going on — all the way up to the top levels of the Catholic Church, and powers-that-be are burying any evidence that could help solve the long-unsolved crime.

“The priests were the authority,” one interviewee alleges. “Whatever they told you to do, you did.”

The Keepers is directed by Ryan White (Serena, The Case Against 8), who took on the project to help shed light on the 45-year-old mystery.

According to the press release, White analyzes potential “clergy abuse, repressed memories and government and religious institutions,” who, “at best, dropped the ball over the last 45 years – and, at worst, covered it up.”

A powerful quote closes the trailer: “This goes bigger and deeper than we could imagine — the story is not the nun’s killing, the story is the coverup of the nun’s story.”

Get your amateur detective hats on, binge-watchers.

‘The Keepers’ will be available on Netflix Canada on May 19.