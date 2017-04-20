Better Winnipeg: Cancer inspires woman to start dog rescue in Manitoba

WINNIPEG – Sitting in the hospital, one Winnipeg woman promised herself if she survived her third fight against cancer she would dedicate her life to saving abandoned dogs.

Cathie Mieyette had been battling various forms of cancer for about four years when in 2011 her health took a turn for the worse.

She needed a stem cell transplant and was waiting for the treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

“I was bald, skinny and not good shape,” Mieyette said.

Mieyette used her passion for pups as her inspiration to get healthy.

In December of 2011 she started chasing her dream. The goal was to spay and neuter Manitoba dogs.

“It’s really hard sleeping at night knowing this is going on and you’re not doing anything to help,” she said.

Slowly the vision grew and she started rescuing dogs so she created Spirit of Hope Rescue.

In January, Spirit of Hope celebrated its five-year anniversary. The rescue celebrated saving 2,000 dogs from more than 30 communities in Manitoba with the help of many volunteers and foster families.

Terry Houlston has been a volunteer with Spirit of Hope for about two and a half years.

“It’s quite an adventure and for me I can honestly say it’s a privilege to be able to contribute something to this cause,” Houlston said.

Mieyette and her team are working hard to rescue Manitoba’s abandoned pups.

“We take dogs that are dying, dogs that wouldn’t have hope if we don’t. And I can’t see a bunch more pictures of dead dogs, dogs that were shot, dogs that were left at the dump,” said Mieyette.

Spirit of Hope relies on a network of foster families for the dogs that are rescued as well as donations of money for vet bills and prizes for fundraising auctions.