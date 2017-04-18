Death of man at east-end Toronto apartment deemed homicide: police

The Toronto police homicide squad is investigating the death of a man in an east-end Toronto apartment.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building at Booth Avenue and Queen Street East, near Carlaw Avenue, at 1:50 p.m. Monday for a medical call.

Police said a man believed to be in his 50s was found lying on a table and his death was later ruled a homicide after further examination at hospital.

Apr17/2017 1:50pm Queen St E/Booth Av Toronto Police locate man~Apr18 confirmed homicide~ID pending nok notification~DSgt Ryan investigating — Homicide Squad (@TPSHomicide) April 18, 2017

0418 13:38 Homicide #16/2017, Queen Street East And Booth Avenue https://t.co/oaBa778xEa — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) April 18, 2017

An autopsy has been scheduled at an undisclosed date to determine the victim’s cause of death. Investigators haven’t released the man’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.