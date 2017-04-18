Death of man at east-end Toronto apartment deemed homicide: police
A A
The Toronto police homicide squad is investigating the death of a man in an east-end Toronto apartment.
Emergency crews were called to an apartment building at Booth Avenue and Queen Street East, near Carlaw Avenue, at 1:50 p.m. Monday for a medical call.
Police said a man believed to be in his 50s was found lying on a table and his death was later ruled a homicide after further examination at hospital.
An autopsy has been scheduled at an undisclosed date to determine the victim’s cause of death. Investigators haven’t released the man’s identity.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.