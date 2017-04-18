Global News applies to have camera in court for trial of Tina Fontaine’s accused killer

WINNIPEG — Global News has applied to have cameras in courts for the trial of Tina Fontaine’s accused killer, Raymond Cormier.

Cormier has been charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Fontaine, 15, whose body was found wrapped in a bag in the Red River in August 2014.

The trial date has not yet been set, but could start as early as this fall.

RELATED: Missing teen murdered, dumped in river: police

Global News, in collaboration with CBC, CTV and APTN, have applied to have cameras in the court room, meaning the trial would be live streamed online, with excerpts broadcast on radio and television.

A hearing on whether cameras will be allowed will begin June 12. Anyone wishing to intervene on the camera access application has until May 23 to file a brief with the courts.

If granted permission, this would be the first time in Canadian history that cameras would be allowed in the court room during a trial from opening arguments through to the verdict.

READ MORE: Raymond Cormier will fight Tina Fontaine murder charge

Originally from New Brunswick, police believe Raymond Cormier moved to Winnipeg in 2012. He was arrested in the Vancouver area in December, 2015, and brought back to Manitoba. Cormier denies the charges.

The application to have cameras in the court room follows the heels of the livestreamed guilty verdict of Andrea Giesbrecht in February, 2017.

READ MORE: Global News to live stream Andrea Giesbrecht verdict in February