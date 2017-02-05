Global News to live stream Andrea Giesbrecht verdict Monday

WINNIPEG — Andrea Giesbrecht, the woman accused of concealing the remains of six babies in a storage locker, will hear her fate Monday.

Judge Murray Thompson will hand down the verdict Monday at 2 p.m., which Global news will livestream on our website and Facebook page.

Giesbrecht has been free on bail since she was arrested in October 2014. She’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Her trial started in April and ended in October.

This is the first time outside a 2014 trial pilot project that a media outlet has asked for, and been granted access to live stream court house proceedings and rulings in Manitoba.