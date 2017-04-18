Drake accuses California country club of ‘racial profiling’

Drake has publicly accused a California country club of racial profiling.

The Canadian rapper was in California for the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival this weekend, for a surprise appearance during Future’s set on Saturday where he performed hits Fake Love, Jumpman and Gyalchester.

He documented his weekend on Instagram and made an accusation of racial profiling in a since-deleted Instagram post against a private country club, The Madison Club in La Quinta.

The Madison Club is a residential community within a country club located a couple miles from the Coachella festival grounds in Indio, California.

Drake posted an image of the club’s logo on Sunday, alongside the caption: “The most offensive place I have ever stayed at in my life with staff who pick and choose who they are going to accommodate based on racial profiling #Coachella.”

The Madison Club commented on the rapper’s photo before it was deleted.

“We are trying to get this issue fixed as soon as possible. Customer satisfaction is our number one priority and for you to experience such a thing is embarrassing for us,” the club wrote. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we will be issuing out a formal apology to you and the public. We will also be investigating this as we do not tolerate racial discrimination.”

Drake’s fans quickly responded to his accusations by posting negative reviews of the establishment on Yelp and other forms social media.

The Madison Club getting bombs dropped on after Drake put them on blast 😂😭😂 #Drake #themadisonclub #Coachella pic.twitter.com/IJUJi4pYag — Yellow Magic (@tmvgod) April 17, 2017

So watch how you speak on my name, you know? Drake about to run the Madison Club outta business man. pic.twitter.com/hIKFKTRYoW — Devon 🏌🏾 (@devonharipal) April 17, 2017

Everyone posting bad reviews of The Madison Club after Drake exposed them 😂😂😭 #themadisonclub pic.twitter.com/CDfMhB6Ddh — miguel☔️ (@mnmhtdo) April 17, 2017

“Y’all upset Drake and his crew,” one review, posted Sunday, said. “You don’t mess with Drizzy and not get dragged. Here, take an L and have a seat with United Airlines. You’re done.”

Another review said, “Right when I walked in seemed like I was in the movie Get Out smh… gardeners running at me, staff all racist #morelife.”

“I was bumping some Drizzy in my room and they came and said to turn it down but I had my headphones on so it didn’t even make sense they must have had cameras in the room and saw me dabbing and cha cha’ing to hotline bling,” another review, posted Sunday, said. “0 stars will never come back again.”

The Madison Club offers lots ranging from US$4 million to US$10 million, and according to the website, the “sanctuary” claims to offer “many of the film industry’s elite a secluded respite from the rigours of celebrity.”

The website also claims that “numerous A-Listers, such as Frank Sinatra, Liberace, Cary Grant and Bob Hope, made the desert their home and the new generation of Hollywood continue to be frequent visitors.”