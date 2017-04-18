Crime
April 18, 2017 11:45 am

Police investigate Edmonton strip club fire

By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton firefighters on scene at a fire at Diamonds Gentlemen's club, Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Fire crews battled a blaze at Diamond’s Gentlemen’s Club in south Edmonton Tuesday morning.

The extent of the damage and the cause are not yet known.

Edmonton police were at the scene later Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue told Global News the matter is now a police investigation.

Diamonds is located on 46 Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.

More to come…

