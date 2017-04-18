Halifax’s integrated transit plan moves to public consultations
The Halifax Regional Municipality is introducing phase three of its plan for a vision of transportation in the future and it wants to hear from the public.
Consultations are being conducted around the municipality throughout the next two weeks to discuss the city’s integrated mobility plan (IMP). The HRM has released a new video to preview and introduce the city’s options.
According to the municipality, IMP will provide the city direction on street design, community design and transit services in the future.
Public consultations are scheduled for the following dates and locations
- Wednesday, April 19, 6 – 8 p.m.| Cole Harbour Place (Westphal Room), 51 Forest Hills Parkway, Cole Harbour
- Thursday, April 20, 12 noon – 2 p.m. | Central Library (Paul O’Regan Hall), 5440 Spring Garden Road, Halifax
- Thursday, April 20, 6 – 8 p.m. | NSCC Technology Campus (Atrium), 5685 Leeds Street, Halifax
- Monday, April 24, 6 – 8 p.m. | NSCC Waterfront Campus (Presentation Theatre), 80 Mawiomi Place, Dartmouth
- Wednesday, April 26, 6 – 8 p.m.| Ecole Secondaire du Sommet (Cafeteria), 500 Larry Uteck Boulevard, Halifax
- Thursday, April 27, 6 – 8 p.m. | Acadia Hall, 650 Sackville Drive, Lower Sackville
