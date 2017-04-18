Halifax’s integrated transit plan moves to public consultations

The Halifax Regional Municipality is introducing phase three of its plan for a vision of transportation in the future and it wants to hear from the public.

Consultations are being conducted around the municipality throughout the next two weeks to discuss the city’s integrated mobility plan (IMP). The HRM has released a new video to preview and introduce the city’s options.

According to the municipality, IMP will provide the city direction on street design, community design and transit services in the future.

Public consultations are scheduled for the following dates and locations