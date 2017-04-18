A dying man was told Donald Trump was impeached. Then he ‘passed away peacefully’

One of the last things that Michael Garland Elliott ever heard was that U.S. President Donald Trump had been impeached.

He hadn’t. But just hearing it was enough for Elliott to take a “final, gentle breath,” and for his earthly work to be concluded, said an obituary published in The Oregonian newspaper.

Elliott died on April 6, “surrounded by people who loved him dearly and cared for him selflessly during the last months of his life.”

His age was uncertain — he wasn’t entirely sure which year he was born in.

Michael had no family left, but he was survived by Teresa Elliott, his ex-wife and best friend, the obituary said.

“Though their marriage ran aground, their friendship only grew stronger and hers was the last voice Mike heard.”

READ MORE: Woman pens funny obit for grandmother, just as she would have wanted it

Teresa was the one who told Michael that Trump was impeached, The New York Daily News reported.

“I knew that would bring him comfort and it did,” she told the newspaper.

Michael was a “news junkie” who “hated [Trump’s] effing guts,” Teresa said. And he conveyed his dislike for the president until he wasn’t able to do it anymore.

But there was more to him than a distaste for Trump.

Michael was also a golf enthusiast who was a founding member of Portland’s The Reserve golf club.

He was once so frustrated by a shot that he threw every one of the clubs in his bag at a tree.

Then, when his health declined and he couldn’t play golf anymore, he “threw things at the TV instead,” the obituary read.

READ MORE: ‘I think I was a pretty nice guy’: Cape Breton man writes his own blunt obit

Michael isn’t the only person who referenced the 2016 election in their obituary.

Mary Anne Noland died last year at the age of 68.

Her obituary opened as follows:

“Faced with the prospect of voting for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, Mary Anne Noland of Richmond chose, instead, to pass into the eternal love of God.”

Jim Noland, Mary Anne’s husband of 46 years, said one of their sons penned the line as a way of carrying on her sense of humour, he told NBC 12.