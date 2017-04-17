Signs crop up in west Edmonton heralding project that sees wireless technology talk to cars

Signs on major roads indicate a research project that’s testing Canada’s first wireless vehicle applications is continuing on Edmonton streets.

Traffic signs were spotted Monday on the Anthony Henday west at Whitemud Drive heading north as well as the Anthony Henday west just before Stony Plan Road southbound.

Launched in 2014, the three-year initiative is a partnership between the University of Alberta and the University of British Columbia, along with the governments of Edmonton, Alberta and Canada.

In September 2016, Edmonton learned more details about how its roads would be used to test the technology.

The ACTIVE-AURORA project utilises connected vehicles with wireless mobile devices that are present in a car or a truck to exchange information in real-time with roadside equipment like traffic lights or message signs, as well as with other vehicles. For example, researchers will be able to test systems that would let a driver know that a collision has happened ahead, or that traffic is slowing after the next exit.

This information could be used to improve traffic flow and road safety.

Connected vehicle applications currently being tested on Edmonton roads include pedestrian alert; notification of unsafe speed approaching a curve; warning for following a vehicle too closely; notification of high-collision locations; notification of recommended driving speed for different traffic conditions; and notification of whether a vehicle can safely pass through a green light before it turns red. Information will only be collected from volunteer test vehicles during this pilot project.