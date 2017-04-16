Jimmy Fallon’s slays as Donald Trump’s ‘cute little twink’ Jared Kushner on SNL

Alec Baldwin returned to Saturday Night Live this weekend to portray Donald Trump just as it came time for the U.S. president to make a tough decision.

The show opened with Trump in the Oval Office alongside Mike Pence, (portrayed by Beck Bennett).

“Pence, it’s hard to believe I have been president almost 100 days and I’ve already done so much. It’s hard to keep track of it all,” Trump says. “Read to me again from the list of my accomplishments.”

“Of course, sir. Nominated Neil Gorsuch,” Pence responds.

“God I love that list. What a beautiful long list,” Trump says. “But Mike, you forgot about the bombings that I’ve been doing. I just dropped the Mother of all Bombs on ISIS.

“The biggest fattest bomb they have ever seen. It’s so big and fat, it almost looks like me in my golf clothes.”

The pair then take time share memories of Trump’s near-100 days in office before Pence let his boss know he needed to straighten out the conflict between Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon as it has been “a huge distraction for us.”

Trump’s little “Kushball” (portrayed by Jimmy Fallon) and Bannon (portrayed by Death) are introduced into the room.

“Jared, Steve… standing before me are my two top advisers but I only have one photo in my hand,” Trump says. “That’s right, tonight is elimination night. There’s been a lot of drama in the house and that’s OK but one of you must go now. Who gets to stay?”

Trump takes a moment to assess Kushner and Bannon’s appearance.

“Jared you take the most beautiful photos.”

He goes on: “Steve you take the worst photos I’ve ever seen in my life. I am not joking. When I see a photo of you. It makes me want to puke.”

He then mentions the candidate’s other attributes.

“Jared, I have sent you all around the world to represent me but no one’s ever heard you speak. You’re like a little, Jewish Amelie.

And Steve, you may be smart, but I once walked in on your eating a live pig in the Roosevelt Room.

Bannon chuckles and says, “yeah.”

Trump gives his decision

“The moment of truth. The photo in my hand represents the man who will be staying tonight. You will get to keep advising me. You will also get $100,000 courtesy of L’Oreal,’ he explains. “If you do not see your photo. You must immediately leave the Oval Office and join KellyAnne Conway in the basement. But don’t worry, your journey does not end tonight. You get to come back at the end of all this and help send me to prison.

“And the winner is Jarred,” Trump declares.

After Bannon is banished to Hell, before Trump congratulates his son-in-law.

“Jared, you are such an inspiration. You’ve shown everybody that if you are born rich and marry my daughter, you can accomplish anything.”

Trump gives Kushner a chance to do the show’s introduction but when the “cute, little, Twink” fails to do so, he takes the reigns.

Watch full skit above.