Wedding consignment store aims to help Winnipeggers

WINNIPEG — Imagine a wedding where the dress isn’t the most expensive part? It’s a dream that many have for their wedding and one that a local woman has grabbed on to and tried to make a reality.

Amanda Murdock had an epiphany after her wedding. She had the dress, the wedding items, the expensive trimmings leftover from the beautiful memory of getting married. But, she didn’t know what to do with all of the stuff.

“You sort of just shove it in a corner and you forget about it,” Murdock said.

The idea of leaving beautiful memories shoved in a corner gave her the idea to open up Manitoba’s first wedding consignment boutique, Pearl and Birch Wedding Consignments.

She said she wanted to be give people a space to consign their wedding goods such as bridal dresses, bridesmaid dresses, and even mother of the bride outfits.

Murdock said consignment is simple and it helps cut down the waste. You bring in goods to her store, she sells them on your behalf and you receive some money back too from what’s been sold.

“I actually had this idea when I got married 3 years ago in 2013,” Murdock said.

Murdock said dresses often cost an arm and a leg and she believes her consignment store is the chance for people to have their special days without it breaking the bank.

“There are some not so sunny circumstances behind some of our past brides consignments but we transform them in to opportunities for new love, new life,” Murdock said.

Murdock takes pride in working with brides who have been turned away by other boutiques because of having low budgets to work with.

In just three months of being open, she’s worked with grades with low budgets, single mothers, and so many more.

She believes in connecting the past with the future through wedding dresses.