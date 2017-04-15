Crime
April 15, 2017 10:48 am

Homicide Unit investigating after body found in Scarborough parking lot

By Global News

The scene where a man was found with no vital signs in Scarborough Saturday morning. Ryan Belgrave/ Global News

Ryan Belgrave/ Global News
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in a Scarborough parking lot.

Police were called to the lot on Chester Le Boulevard around 8 a.m. Saturday. The man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead on scene.

Details on the man’s age or cause of death aren’t being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

More to come.

