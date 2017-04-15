Homicide Unit investigating after body found in Scarborough parking lot
Homicide detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found dead in a Scarborough parking lot.
Police were called to the lot on Chester Le Boulevard around 8 a.m. Saturday. The man was found without vital signs and was pronounced dead on scene.
Details on the man’s age or cause of death aren’t being released at this time.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
More to come.
