Two men sent to hospital following a shooting in Scarborough

A shooting in Scarborough has sent two men to hospital.

According to investigators the shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Chester Le Boulevard and Pettibone Square in the area of Victoria Park and Finch Avenue East.

Paramedics say one of the victims has serious injuries and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the investigation.

If you have any information you’re asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.