Canada
April 15, 2017 7:56 am
Updated: April 15, 2017 7:58 am

No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $55 million

By Staff The Canadian Press

No one took home the big prize Friday.

Global News
Lotto Max players will have to wait until next week for another shot at striking it rich.

No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s draw – and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.

Last week’s result: No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $50 million

The winning numbers in Friday’s draw were 23, 25, 29, 30, 42, 44 & 45 with the bonus number being 20.

The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

