No winning ticket for Lotto Max, jackpot rises to $55 million
Lotto Max players will have to wait until next week for another shot at striking it rich.
No winning tickets were sold for the $50 million jackpot in Friday night’s draw – and the two Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each also went unclaimed.
The winning numbers in Friday’s draw were 23, 25, 29, 30, 42, 44 & 45 with the bonus number being 20.
The jackpot for the next draw on Apr. 21 will grow to approximately $55 million, and there will be four Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.
