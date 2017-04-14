U.S. Navy bans vaping products on all vessels including ships, submarines

The U.S. Navy has temporarily suspended the use of e-cigarettes aboard their vessels after multiple incidents involving “battery explosions.”

“Multiple sailors have suffered serious injuries from these devices, to include first- and second-degree burns and facial disfigurement,” the statement read. “In these cases, injuries resulted from battery explosions during ENDS use, charging, replacement or inadvertent contact with a metal object while transporting.”

The ban comes into effect on May 14 and will last for at least 30 days as the Navy completes “a thorough analysis.”

READ MORE: Spare e-cigarette battery explodes in man’s pocket in dramatic video

“The Fleet commanders implemented this policy to protect the safety and welfare of sailors and to protect the ships, submarines, aircraft and equipment,” the statement read.

WATCH: Alberta researchers try to clear the air about vaping

The ban will affect both Navy personnel and civilians who are aboard ships, submarines, aircraft, boats, craft and heavy equipment. Sailors will still be allowed to use vaping products on base in designated smoking areas.

READ MORE: To vape or not to vape: Alberta expert says research is lacking

Recently, men in New Brunswick and Alberta were injured after e-cigarette batteries exploded in their pockets.

In both cases, the men were carrying spare batteries in their pockets and the lithium batteries came into contact with metal objects.

Shop owners noted customers should be aware to carry spare batteries for e-cigarettes in a protective case or plastic wrap to prevent the situation from occurring.