Soggy weather forces closure of some Okanagan sportfields

This week’s deluge of rain is having an impact on Okanagan sport fields.

The City of Vernon says due to saturated field conditions it is closing its playfields immediately.

“The playing surfaces are exceptionally soft and can be easily damaged resulting in expensive repairs and long term field closures. The City thanks our residents and playfield users for their cooperation and their patience,” the city said in a news release.

The extra-soggy weather is also impacting local sports fields in Kelowna.

The city says the East Kelowna, Mission and Glenmore/Belgo softball diamonds are closed this evening. No mention from the city on when they might re-open. Click here for updates.

And the City of Penticton has closed its sports fields today and tomorrow.