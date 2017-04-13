Crime
April 13, 2017 5:25 pm
Updated: April 13, 2017 5:26 pm

Alberta police watchdog to release outcome of ‘serious’ investigation involving Calgary police

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Calgary Police Service file

Global News
A A

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is releasing the outcome of what it’s calling a “serious and sensitive investigation” involving the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

ASIRT executive director Sue Hughson is set to speak to reporters at 4:30 p.m. MT. Global News will livestream her comments above.

Calgary police declined to comment on the announcement ahead of the news conference.

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta police watchdog
Alberta Serious Incident Response Team
ASIRT
ASIRT Calgary police
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News