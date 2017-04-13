Calgary election 2017: Richard Pootmans won’t seek re-election

Calgary Coun. Richard Pootmans announced Thursday he will not be running for re-election.

The two-term representative of Ward 6 said in a news release that while it has “been a privilege and pleasure” to serve as a councillor, he will not be running in the upcoming municipal election.

Pootmans said he is proud to have collaborated with residents, community associations, council and administration to make Calgary even better.

He said one of the projects he’s most proud of during his time as councillor is the establishment of the Battalion Park Remembrance Day ceremony.

Pootmans didn’t say what his plans are, but said he looks forward to “supporting Calgary and city council in a variety of ways in the future.”

Ward 11 Coun. Brian Pincott announced earlier this year that he will not run for re-election.

Ward 10 Coun. Andre Chabot, meanwhile, will be running against Naheed Nenshi for mayor.

Calgarians head to the polls on Oct. 16, 2017.

BELOW: Read Richard Pootmans’ statement

While it has been a privilege and pleasure to serve as the City Councillor for Ward 6, I will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Building an even higher quality of community life for everyone was a priority for me when I ran for office. I am proud of the collaborative work of residents, Community Associations, Council, Administration, and the Office of the Councillors in making Calgary even better. Thank you especially to the skillful and hard-working Ward 6 Office team, notably Kathy, who has served Ward 6 as executive assistant and helped me enormously as well as literally thousands of people over the past two terms.

The quality of our day-to-day lives is the foundation for our success as a city. Without strong neighbourhoods supporting our families, we cannot fully appreciate our City or reach our potential. Furthermore, without a successful community life, we cannot sustain support for the quality of work life necessary to drive our economic future.

Among many projects, it has been especially meaningful for me working with volunteers, communities, City Administration and The King’s Own Calgary Regiment to establish the Battalion Park Remembrance Day ceremony into a significant community event attended by thousands on November 11.

City of Calgary staff has been inspiring in their passion and commitment to Calgary. I am especially grateful to have worked with top notch professionals in the City audit world, including the Chief Financial Officer, City Auditor and External Auditor. We worked with citizen experts on Committee to build on City strengths in financial reporting but also building capacity in risk management and Whistle Blower programs. My seven years of City Audit Committee work has taught me to look at Calgary’s challenges as opportunities for operational improvements or implementing value for money audits and cost benefit analysis.

I was also pleased to work with the Mayor, Council colleagues and the City Solicitor to engage our first Integrity Commissioner and Ethics Advisor. These two outstanding citizens are supporting Councillors in governing a large City. All of this work contributes to creating an effective organization to respond successfully to rapid and dramatic changes in our economic fortunes.

I am optimistic about Calgary’s future and look forward to supporting Calgary and City Council in a variety of ways in the future.

I’d like to thank the residents in Ward 6 and across the City for your support. Their energy has been vital to sustaining my work.

Finally, to my amazing and patient wife Frances, thank you!