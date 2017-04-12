Sask. water agency warns of possible heavy snow, rain, over Easter weekend

Saskatchewan’s Water Security Agency is warning of a weather system that could bring heavy snow and rain over central parts of province this weekend.

The agency says the heaviest snowfall is expected over southern parts of the boreal forest from Meadow Lake Provincial Park over to Prince Albert National Park.

It says accumulations may be as high as 40 centimetres in these areas.

The agency says a slow melt is expected because temperatures expected to remain near freezing for several days.

It says it doesn’t expect significant flooding issues over these areas unless the weather conditions change.

The agency says one area of concern is around Hudson Bay, because most watersheds in this area were quite wet following the rapid snowmelt that occurred in early April.

It also is concerned about possible strong winds over southern parts of the province on Thursday.

These winds could result in lake ice being shoved up on onto shores, potentially damaging shorelines and property.