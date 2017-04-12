Renowned Montreal HIV researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg drowns at 71
World-renowned HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg died suddenly in Florida yesterday.
A Bal Harbour coroner confirmed the Montreal scientist drowned off the shores of Miami after suffering an asthma attack.
According to Dr. Shanedelle Norford, he was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. at a local hospital on April 11.
He was 71 years old.
Wainberg was the founder and director of the McGill University AIDS Centre and the Lady Davis Institute at Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital.
He became the president of the International AIDS Society from 1998 to 2000, and was credited for discovering the 3TC drug used for treating the virus.
