Edmonton police arrest Alberta man wanted for vehicle thefts, stolen ID

Edmonton police have arrested a man accused of using stolen identification that was produced after an arrest for car theft last month in central Alberta.

On March 16, RCMP arrested three people following an investigation involving several stolen vehicles.

Police said one of the suspects produced an Alberta driver’s license with the name “Miles Appenrodt” and held himself out to be that person while in custody. He was released pending a court appearance, while the other two suspects were kept in police custody.

Afterwards, police determined the suspect they released had used someone else’s identification. An arrest warrant was issued and an apology sent out by the RCMP for implicating the wrong person, who was, in fact, a victim of stolen identification.

Michael James Racicot, 30, was wanted by Ponoka RCMP on over 30 charges in relation to a series of crimes.

Racicot faces 31 criminal code charges, including impersonation and possession of identity document, in addition to the original charges involving the stolen vehicles.

He is scheduled to appear in Ponoka Provincial Court on April 21 at 9:30 a.m.