Nova Scotia distillery wins prize at international competition

A Nova Scotia company has taken top honours in an international gin competition.

The Nova Scotia Spirit Company, based out of Trenton N.S., had their  “Willing to Learn Gin” win a double gold medal at the American Distilling Institute’s 2017 craft spirits conference in Baltimore.

“We’d attended last year as a way to introduce ourselves to the industry,” said Evan MacEachern “But when it was over we realized we missed out on a competition they had.”

So when his company attended this year they came prepared. Their gin was the only Canadian submission, and the only gin, to win a double gold medal.

“We walked away as one of the most decorated producers in North America,” said MacEachern.

For a company that is only two years old and has grown from a one-man operation to a booming business, MacEachern said the prize reaffirms the quality of his company’s product.

The company will soon be moving to an upgraded facility to keep up with the demand their spirits have experienced from outside Nova Scotia.

“We’ve been very popular [in Nova Scotia] but we’ve had a lot of places looking to import our product,” he said. “We’re looking to keep up.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

