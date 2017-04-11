Nominees announced for 2017 CMAO Awards hosted in London
The Country Music Association of Ontario has announced the nominees for the fifth annual CMAO Awards, to be held in London in June.
The awards recognize talents and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 16 categories, with Meghan Patrick leading the pack this year with seven nods. James Barker Band, River Town Saints, Jessica Mitchell, Cold Creek County, Jason Blaine, Tim Hicks, and The Abrams each have multiple nominations.
While voting is restricted to members of the organization, the fans’ choice award is open to all online until April 26.
The 2017 awards will be hosted by Jason McCoy at Centennial Hall in London on June 11 with performances by Genevieve Fisher, Jessica Mitchell, River Town Saints, Aaron Pritchett, Jason Blaine, Cold Creek County, and the Western Swing Authority.
London was named as the host of the 2017 Country Music Association of Ontario’s Conference and Awards Show on Aug. 30, 2016. The previous four editions of the event were held in Markham.
Tickets for the CMAO Awards are available through the Centennial Hall box office online, by calling 1.888.999.8980, or in person at the venue (550 Wellington St.).
2017 CMAO Awards nominations
SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by KICX 106
Beer Weather – Cold Creek County
Cherry Bomb – River Town Saints
Lawn Chair Crazy – James Barker Band
Still Loving You – Meghan Patrick featuring Joe Nichols
Workin’ On Whiskey – Jessica Mitchell
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Born to Love – The Lovelocks
Country Side – Jason Blaine
Grace and Grit – Meghan Patrick
Shake These Walls – Tim Hicks
Till The Wheels Come Off – Cold Creek County
SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR sponsored by SOCAN
Deric Ruttan, Craig Wiseman – Came Here to Forget performed by Blake Shelton
James Barker, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – Lawn Chair Lazy performed by James Barker Band
Jessica Mitchell, Dave Thomson, Patricia Conroy – Workin’ on Whiskey performed by Jessica Mitchell
Meghan Patrick, Patricia Conroy, Philip Barton – Grace and Grit performed by Meghan Patrick
Tim Hicks, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – Stompin’ Ground performed by Tim Hicks
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Spring Tree Farm
Genevieve Fisher
Jessica Mitchell
Leah Daniels
Meghan Patrick
Tianna Woods
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Havelock Country Jamboree
Deric Ruttan
Jason Blaine
Marshall Dane
Tebey
Tim Hicks
GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Remington Group
Autumn Hill
Cold Creek County
James Barker Band
River Town Saints
The Abrams
ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Kelly Prescott
Jessica Mitchell
Lindi Ortega
The Abrams
The Western Swing Authority
RISING STAR AWARD sponsored by Slaight Music
Buck Twenty
Dani Strong
Meghan Patrick
River Town Saints
The Abrams
FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by OMDC
Autumn Hill
Cold Creek County
James Barker Band
Jason Blaine
Meghan Patrick
River Town Saints
Tebey
Tim Hicks
MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Long & McQuade
Bow Chicka Wow Wow – Meghan Patrick
Cherry Bomb – River Town Saints
Dance With My Daughter – Jason Blaine
Lawn Chair Crazy – James Barker Band
What Love Is All About – Johnny Reid
RECORD PRODUCER (S) OF THE YEAR
Dan Brodbeck (Dani Strong)
Dave Thomson (Jessica Mitchell)
Gavin Brown (The Abrams)
Jason Barry (Dean Brody, Genevieve Fisher, The Western Swing Authority, Tianna Woods)
The Agenda, Leah Daniels (Leah Daniels)
INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Seeds & Co.
Amanda Kingsland, Rogers Radio
Catherine Faint, Catherine Faint Entertainment
Dave Woods, In The Country
Mike Denney, MDM Recordings
Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)
CHKX-FM (KX 94.7), Hamilton
CJBX-FM (BX 93), London
CJKX-FM 95.9 (KX 96), Oshawa
CKBY-FM (Country 101.1), Ottawa
CKDK-FM 103.9 (Country 104), Woodstock
CKKL-FM (New Country 94), Ottawa
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields
CFCO-FM 92.9 (Country 92.9), Chatham
CHCQ-FM (Cool 100.1 FM), Belleville
CICS-FM (KICX 91.7), Sudbury
CJQM-FM (Country 104.3), Sault Ste Marie
CKXC-FM (Country 93.5), Kingston
RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)
CHAW-FM (Country 103), Little Current
CHVR-FM 96.7 (Star 96 FM), Pembroke
CICX-FM (KICX 106), Orillia
CJDL-FM (Country 107.3), Tillsonburg
CKYC-FM 93.7 (Country 93), Owen Sound
