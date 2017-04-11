Nominees announced for 2017 CMAO Awards hosted in London

The Country Music Association of Ontario has announced the nominees for the fifth annual CMAO Awards, to be held in London in June.

The awards recognize talents and achievements of Ontario’s country music industry across 16 categories, with Meghan Patrick leading the pack this year with seven nods. James Barker Band, River Town Saints, Jessica Mitchell, Cold Creek County, Jason Blaine, Tim Hicks, and The Abrams each have multiple nominations.

While voting is restricted to members of the organization, the fans’ choice award is open to all online until April 26.

The 2017 awards will be hosted by Jason McCoy at Centennial Hall in London on June 11 with performances by Genevieve Fisher, Jessica Mitchell, River Town Saints, Aaron Pritchett, Jason Blaine, Cold Creek County, and the Western Swing Authority.

London was named as the host of the 2017 Country Music Association of Ontario’s Conference and Awards Show on Aug. 30, 2016. The previous four editions of the event were held in Markham.

Tickets for the CMAO Awards are available through the Centennial Hall box office online, by calling 1.888.999.8980, or in person at the venue (550 Wellington St.).

2017 CMAO Awards nominations

SINGLE OF THE YEAR sponsored by KICX 106

Beer Weather – Cold Creek County

Cherry Bomb – River Town Saints

Lawn Chair Crazy – James Barker Band

Still Loving You – Meghan Patrick featuring Joe Nichols

Workin’ On Whiskey – Jessica Mitchell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Born to Love – The Lovelocks

Country Side – Jason Blaine

Grace and Grit – Meghan Patrick

Shake These Walls – Tim Hicks

Till The Wheels Come Off – Cold Creek County

SONGWRITER(S) OF THE YEAR sponsored by SOCAN

Deric Ruttan, Craig Wiseman – Came Here to Forget performed by Blake Shelton

James Barker, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – Lawn Chair Lazy performed by James Barker Band

Jessica Mitchell, Dave Thomson, Patricia Conroy – Workin’ on Whiskey performed by Jessica Mitchell

Meghan Patrick, Patricia Conroy, Philip Barton – Grace and Grit performed by Meghan Patrick

Tim Hicks, Todd Clark, Gavin Slate, Travis Wood – Stompin’ Ground performed by Tim Hicks

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Spring Tree Farm

Genevieve Fisher

Jessica Mitchell

Leah Daniels

Meghan Patrick

Tianna Woods

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR sponsored by Havelock Country Jamboree

Deric Ruttan

Jason Blaine

Marshall Dane

Tebey

Tim Hicks

GROUP OR DUO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Remington Group

Autumn Hill

Cold Creek County

James Barker Band

River Town Saints

The Abrams

ROOTS ARTIST OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Kelly Prescott

Jessica Mitchell

Lindi Ortega

The Abrams

The Western Swing Authority

RISING STAR AWARD sponsored by Slaight Music

Buck Twenty

Dani Strong

Meghan Patrick

River Town Saints

The Abrams

FANS’ CHOICE sponsored by OMDC

Autumn Hill

Cold Creek County

James Barker Band

Jason Blaine

Meghan Patrick

River Town Saints

Tebey

Tim Hicks

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR sponsored by Long & McQuade

Bow Chicka Wow Wow – Meghan Patrick

Cherry Bomb – River Town Saints

Dance With My Daughter – Jason Blaine

Lawn Chair Crazy – James Barker Band

What Love Is All About – Johnny Reid

RECORD PRODUCER (S) OF THE YEAR

Dan Brodbeck (Dani Strong)

Dave Thomson (Jessica Mitchell)

Gavin Brown (The Abrams)

Jason Barry (Dean Brody, Genevieve Fisher, The Western Swing Authority, Tianna Woods)

The Agenda, Leah Daniels (Leah Daniels)

INDUSTRY PERSON OF THE YEAR sponsored by Seeds & Co.

Amanda Kingsland, Rogers Radio

Catherine Faint, Catherine Faint Entertainment

Dave Woods, In The Country

Mike Denney, MDM Recordings

Steve Coady, Warner Music Canada

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (LARGE MARKET)

CHKX-FM (KX 94.7), Hamilton

CJBX-FM (BX 93), London

CJKX-FM 95.9 (KX 96), Oshawa

CKBY-FM (Country 101.1), Ottawa

CKDK-FM 103.9 (Country 104), Woodstock

CKKL-FM (New Country 94), Ottawa

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (MEDIUM MARKET) sponsored by Lucknow’s Music in the Fields

CFCO-FM 92.9 (Country 92.9), Chatham

CHCQ-FM (Cool 100.1 FM), Belleville

CICS-FM (KICX 91.7), Sudbury

CJQM-FM (Country 104.3), Sault Ste Marie

CKXC-FM (Country 93.5), Kingston

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR (SMALL MARKET)

CHAW-FM (Country 103), Little Current

CHVR-FM 96.7 (Star 96 FM), Pembroke

CICX-FM (KICX 106), Orillia

CJDL-FM (Country 107.3), Tillsonburg

CKYC-FM 93.7 (Country 93), Owen Sound