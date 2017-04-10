Politics
April 10, 2017 11:07 pm

Saskatoon property tax increase, wage freezes coming to address Sask. budget

By Reporter  Global News

Saskatoon city council is grappling with a $9 million shortfall due to the provincial sales tax increase and cuts to grants-in-lieu funding.

Dayne Winter / Global News
A A

A Saskatoon city committee approved a plan Monday to fill a $9-million funding gap brought on by the Saskatchewan provincial budget.

The one per cent increase in the provincial sales tax and the province’s cuts to grants-in-lieu of taxes for SaskPower and SaskEnergy caused the shortfall.

READ MORE: Sask. government responds to Saskatoon city council’s court injunction move

Story continues below

“We need to set a budget that we can live with for 2017 and that reduces the impact on citizens,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

City administration had a list of recommendations, including increasing property taxes by an additional 1.69 per cent, a wage freeze for city employees, deferring snow removal improvements and increasing the return on investment for water and wastewater utilities without impacting rates.

Committee members approved a tax increase 0.93 per cent Monday and all other recommendations were accepted.

READ MORE: SUMA wants to engage in ‘meaningful consultation’ with province on budget 

In December 2016, council approved a 3.89 per cent tax increase, but including adjustments caused by reassessment, a business tax ratio change and the additional 0.93 per cent, the overall hike would be 2.55 per cent.

The average Saskatoon household would pay $43.80 more in property taxes in 2017, compared to a bill from 2016.

The committee also voted in favour of reducing the city’s fuel expenditures and increasing parking fines from $20 to $30.

Final decisions will need to be made before council sets the city’s mill rate on April 24.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brad Wall
Budget
Charlie Clark
City Council
City of Saskatoon
Fiscal Crisis
Government of Saskatchewan
Provincial Budget
Sask Budget 2017
Sask Politics
Saskatoon City Council
SaskPower

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News