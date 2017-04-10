BC election 2017
April 10, 2017 10:35 am

B.C. Liberals promise reduced ferry fares if elected

By Online News Producer  Global News

FILE PHOTO

A A

On the heels of the B.C. Liberals announcing they will cap tolls for commuters on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges following the election, they have now announced they want to give BC Ferries users a break.

The party is promising to work with the ferry corporation to develop a loyalty discount program by 2020.

It would be a new tax reduction for residents who are dependent on the ferries.

That could mean a savings of $250 a year on fares up to $1,000.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC election 2017
BC Ferries
BC Ferries fares
BC Liberals
BC Liberals promises
Decision BC

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News