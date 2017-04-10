B.C. Liberals promise reduced ferry fares if elected

On the heels of the B.C. Liberals announcing they will cap tolls for commuters on the Port Mann and Golden Ears Bridges following the election, they have now announced they want to give BC Ferries users a break.

The party is promising to work with the ferry corporation to develop a loyalty discount program by 2020.

It would be a new tax reduction for residents who are dependent on the ferries.

That could mean a savings of $250 a year on fares up to $1,000.