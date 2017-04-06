‘No secret’ Nova Scotia election is coming: Premier

Nova Scotia’s opposition parties are accusing the government of shopping for votes ahead of an expected election.

Tens of millions of dollars in new spending has rolled out since the beginning of March. The Liberals say the announcements are all part of the fiscal plan, but the opposition say the government is priming voters for a spring election.

“They’re out there trying to buy the seats of the members where the spending is being done,” Progressive Conservative MLA Eddie Orrell said.

Premier Stephen McNeil told reporters Thursday it’s “no secret” an election is coming. But he says the spending announcements are about “investing in communities” and not electioneering.

“This province is in a good financial position to be able to make investments today,” he said.

The latest spending has left the government walking a fine line: The province insisted it couldn’t afford teachers’ contract demands in February, but months later is spending millions across the province.

“This province has financial challenges; we still do,” McNeil said. “The surplus that will be introduced will not be humongous, but if you look at the investments we’re making, they’re investments in providing economic growth.”

At least $60 million has been announced since March 7. For example, in Lunenburg, $15,000 is going towards upgrading the yacht club, and $1 million will help “revitalize and maintain” the Lunenburg Academy.

Much larger province-wide announcements have also been made, such as the $13.6 million over three years for an action plan to address the province’s aging population.

Some of the announcements are recycled, but a lot of it is new money. Finance Minister Randy Delorey said he couldn’t say how much of the spending was already budgeted and how much is surplus spending.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the announcements are coming at a relentless pace compared to previous years. And he says Liberal cuts to charities two years ago are even more offensive given the current spending.

“I think it is hurtful and gross,” Burrill said. “We know in tried-and-true Liberal patronage-ridden style that we’re on the eve of an election.”

An election has to take place by fall 2018. But with no fixed election dates in Nova Scotia, McNeil can drop the writ whenever. In the latest hint of a spring election, the Liberal Party postponed its annual general meeting scheduled for early May.

The party’s statement says the demands of planning for an election and an AGM at the same time were “too much.”

McNeil said he’s been telling candidates and volunteers to get ready and go door-knocking. “We all know there’s an election coming at some point — what we don’t know is the date.”