Former CBU president to run for NDP in upcoming Nova Scotia election

One more candidate has tossed their hat in the ring for the impending Nova Scotia election — Dr. David Wheeler, the former president of Cape Breton University, has announced will be running for the NDP as a candidate in Halifax Armdale.

“My values are all about social justice and standing up for those who are disadvantaged,” Wheeler told Global News Morning. “So the NDP is a very good fit for me.”

Wheeler is best known for serving as Dalhousie University’s Dean of Management, and for his three-and-a-half-year stint as the president of CBU which ended when he was suspended and then dismissed by the university’s board of governors.

Wheeler didn’t directly address the CBU’s controversial decision in Thursday’s interview.

“I am very happy of everything I did in Cape Breton and I think most people who know me, know that I worked hard for the university and the island,” he said.

Gary Burill, leader of the Nova Scotia NDP party, touted Wheeler as one of the leading voices in the country advocating for affordable post-secondary education.

“This is a key and central issue for us in the NDP,” Burill said. “We are very very glad to add the authority and the voice of David to this subject.”

Wheeler said he will begin his campaign next week once he is officially nominated.

He’s running against incumbent Lena Diab, who currently serves as the government’s Minister of Immigration. The Progressive Conservative party has yet to name a candidate for the district.