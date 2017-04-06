Canada
April 6, 2017 6:05 am

Justin Trudeau in New York City for annual Women In The World Summit

By Staff The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

NEWYORK, United States – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a day of events today in New York City.

He’s meeting the CEO of YouTube and the new secretary general of the United Nations and doing three panel events before ending the day with a news conference.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau to watch Canadian musical ‘Come From Away’ in New York City

Story continues below

The backdrop of the visit is the annual Women In The World Summit.

Trudeau starts the day with YouTube’s Susan Wojicki before meeting with the UN’s Antonio Guterres and taking part in an armchair chat with media executive Tina Brown.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau goes boxing in NYC ahead of signing Paris climate deal

It’s the prime minister’s fourth U.S. visit of 2017.

He’s recently been to the White House, an energy conference in Houston, and a Canadian-themed Broadway play in the company of dignitaries including President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.
Report an error
Justin Trudeau
New York City
New York City visit
NYC
PM Trudeau
Trudeau NYC visit
Women in the World Summit

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News