Alberta country music star hopes to inspire Oilers faithful with new tune

For the first time in 11 years, the Edmonton Oilers will be competing for the Stanley Cup and Canadian country music star Brett Kissel is among those getting excited.

Kissel, who grew up about 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton, is a huge Oilers fan.

He stopped by the CISN studios Wednesday to debut a new song called “We’re Gonna Win the Cup.”

It’s a slight twist on his hit 2013 single “Started with a Song” and includes audio from Oilers play-by-play announcer Jack Michaels.

“This is a song that can hopefully just morph into everything we need it to be to be an anthem for the Oilers big play-off run,” Kissel said.

Kissel joked that the day he was born, the Oilers stopped winning Stanley Cups.

“And my brother and my dad have thought that I’ve been the curse. So we’ve got to reverse that curse. We have to do it with this play-off song.”

You can hear the full song at the link here.