Ryan Smyth disappointed with NHL’s Olympic decision: ‘It’s a sad day for the fans’

Former Edmonton Oilers captain Ryan Smyth was among the list of players unhappy with the NHL’s decision to not participate in the Olympics.

On Monday the league announced it will not take part in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

READ MORE: NHL won’t participate in 2018 Olympics; league says matter ‘officially closed’

“It’s a sad day for sure in the hockey world when something like this happens,” Smyth told reporters Wednesday.

Smyth has well over a decade of international experience representing Canada, including an Olympic gold medal at the 2002 Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. That was the first time Canada had topped the podium in 50 years.

The team included Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman and Joe Sakic.

“The best players in the world play in the NHL and you want the best players at the Olympics,” Smyth said.

“That’s my opinion on it and will I stick by it because I lived it and I was very fortunate enough to be a part of it.”

READ MORE: Connor McDavid calls NHL’s decision to skip 2018 Olympics a ‘bit upsetting’

According to Smyth, not being able to see the world’s elite, such as Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, play together is a major blow, not just for the athletes but the fans as well.

“Can you imagine seeing those two either playing together or on the same team and representing their country with pride? It’s for sure a sad day for the fans.”

READ MORE: With no NHL, who will play for Team Canada at the 2018 Olympics?

Despite the news, Smyth is optimistic about an eventual return for NHL players.

READ MORE: Alex Ovechkin, NHL superstar, says he will still play in 2018 Winter Olympics

“Yeah I’m hopeful. I really do see that the best players will play in the Olympics and obviously it’s not right here in the near future but hopefully down the line.”