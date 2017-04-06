Matthew de Grood seeks reintegration into society at annual review hearing Thursday

The man responsible for Calgary’s worst mass killing will ask the Alberta Review Board to begin reintegrating into society at a two-day hearing beginning Thursday.

Matthew de Grood was declared not criminally responsible (NCR) 10 months ago for the stabbing deaths of five young people at a house party April 15, 2014.

Zackariah Rathwell, 21, Jordan Segura, 22, Josh Hunter, 23, Kaiti Perras, 23, and Lawrence Hong, 27 all died.

Every year, de Grood’s status is reviewed by an Alberta provincial court judge, two psychiatrists and community members.

The board has three options: they can order de Grood to continue treatment in a secure facility, grant him a conditional discharge or give him an absolute discharge.

All of the families of the victims want de Grood kept in a secure facility indefinitely.

“He’s extremely violent when unmedicated. So can we ever say if he’s unconditionally released that he will take his medicine?” Kaiti’s father Gregg Perras asked.

“How can there be any public safety? If he has a psychotic break, if he doesn’t take his medication, we know what he does. He kills everyone around him,” Zackariah’s mother Ronda-Lee Rathwell said.

A high-risk NCR designation could make freedom more difficult and mean fewer hearings, but the Crown would have to seek that status. To date, that hasn’t happened–leaving full control in the hands of the Alberta Review Board.

The victims’ families have made it clear they want the high-risk designation pursued.

“The whole point of it is to deal with exceptional cases, ones that are so heinous and brutal, the [people] need to be supervised longer,” Perras said. “He fits that criteria. He killed five people.”

“This is about public safety. Do you want him living next door to you?”

In Canada, the system deals with NCR cases as medical issues, not criminal.

“It’s not up to the patient to prove he isn’t a risk, rather, it’s up to the board to find evidence that he is a risk,” forensic psychologist Dr. Patrick Baillie previously told Global News. “And if they don’t find any risk, then they’re compelled to provide an absolute discharge.”

De Grood’s defence lawyer Allan Fay confirmed to Global News he will be seeking freedoms and described him as a model patient.

“The only way we’re going to know if he’s a risk is if he’s put in situations where there are stressors placed on him,” Fay said. “But if we can do that in a supervised way, initially, and see how he reacts, then go from there.”

“I think we’ve reached the point where he should receive more privileges so he can continue to demonstrate he’s not a risk,” he said, adding he would like to see a gradual reintegration into society.

The hearing is scheduled to last two days. The families of the Brentwood 5 have been asked to read victim impact statements at the hearing.