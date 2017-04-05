‘Green Bistro’ at Montreal high school encourages students to eat healthy

Students at LaSalle Community Comprehensive High School have created a Green Bistro to bring healthy food options to their school.

“The Green Bistro is a student-led initiative that was started by my Grade 11, clean-cooking class,” said teacher Andrea Intrevado.

“The goal was to offer students alternative, healthy options for breakfast.”

Every morning, a few students from her cooking class come early to school to help run the bistro.

They make and sell a smoothie of the day, which includes a leafy green, a plant-based protein, a dairy-milk alternative and the fruit combination of the day.

Each smoothie contains anywhere between 15-20 grams of protein and is completely vegan.

The bistro also sells energy bites and granola bars, all of which are made by the school’s cooking class.

Paulina Tailleur, 17, is a volunteer at the bistro and says it helps her just as much as it helps others.

“I usually wake up very late and I’m late at school almost every morning,” she said.

“So, this gives me motivation to get to school early in the morning and get something to eat.”

Students came up w/the idea in cooking class. They're were creating healthy recipes & wanted to share it w/rest of the school. pic.twitter.com/5EqHv5fXnK — Felicia Parrillo (@feliciaparrillo) April 5, 2017

All the money raised goes back to the cooking class to buy food and equipment.

“At first, I didn’t think people would really like it because it’s a healthy kind of thing and most people don’t want the healthy stuff,” said student Asia Mason.

“But in the morning, I’ll go into class and everyone’s drinking a smoothie and people even wish we would sell it at lunch.”

Intrevado said the bistro may soon start opening during lunchtime.