Ivanka Trump admits she doesn’t know what it means ‘to be complicit’

In her first interview since the inauguration, Ivanka Trump admitted she is “complicit” with her father’s actions, if the word’s definition is being a “force for good.”

Last month, Saturday Night Live ran a commercial parody featuring Trump (portrayed by Scarlett Johansson) which advertised her new perfume “Complicit”.

The commercial features Trump walking into a room with a voiceover which says, “she’s a woman who knows what she wants and knows what she’s doing… complicit.”

WATCH: ‘SNL’ debuts new perfume ‘Complicit’ from Ivanka Trump

Trump was questioned by CBS News over the allegations she is being “complicit” with how her father and boss, U.S. President Donald Trump, has operated early on during his time in office.

“If being complicit is wanting to, is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” she said. I don’t know that the critics who may say that of me, if they found themselves in this very unique and unprecedented situation that I am now in, would do any differently than I am doing.”

She said she hopes to make a “positive impact” in her role as Assistant to the President before admitting she didn’t know the meaning of complicit.

“I don’t know what it means to be, um, complicit, um, but, uh, you know, I hope time will prove that I have done a good job and much more importantly that my father’s administration is the success that I know it will be.”

As it did after the SNL skit aired, the word complicit trended on Merriam-Webster’s web site, proving the First Daughter is not alone.